Azerbaijan prepares for nationwide drinking water metering rollout through 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Metering in the drinking water supply is planned to reach 90 percent this year, 95 percent next year, and 100 percent by 2027, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference - Baku Water Week in Baku.

A number of measures will also be taken to meet the demand for water for drinking and household purposes.

Thus, this year, it is planned to meet the demand for water in the relevant area by 72 percent, in 2030 - by 90 percent, and in 2040 - by 100 percent.

At the same time, in order to eliminate water losses in the drinking water supply, it's planned to reduce water losses by 35 percent this year. This indicator is planned to be reduced to 33 percent by 2027, and by 2040, to 20 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel