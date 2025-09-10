Albania’s inflation edges up in August 2025
Albania’s consumer prices edged higher in August 2025, with the annual inflation rate rising to 2.3 percent, up from 2.0 percent a year earlier. Key contributors included food, housing, and utilities, while monthly prices increased 0.3 percent compared with July.
