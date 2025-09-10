bp announces gas and condensate output from Shah Deniz field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ A total of approximately 250 billion cubic meters of gas and 51 million tons of condensate have been obtained from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field since the first production until the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from bp shows that natural gas produced from the field is transported from the Caspian to Europe, covering a distance of approximately 3,500 km via the Southern Gas Corridor.

The "Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing Agreement" on Shah Deniz was signed on June 4, 1996, and entered into force on October 17 same year.

Located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Shah Deniz, discovered in 1999, is one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields, with an estimated one trillion cubic meters of gas and 243 million tons of condensate. The successful implementation of the Shah Deniz gas project has established Azerbaijan as a global gas exporter.

After the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline was commissioned in 2006, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to the Georgian and Turkish markets.