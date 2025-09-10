Azerbaijan's irrigation water supply set to reach new level in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Irrigation water supply in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 90 percent in the next two years, Trend reports.

This plan was announced during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, "Baku Water Week."

Based on the analytics, by the conclusion of 2025, the irrigation water supply within the nation is anticipated to achieve a saturation level of 66 percent, with projections indicating an uptick to 68 percent in the forthcoming year.



Subsequent to the implementation of these strategic initiatives, the allocation of irrigation water resources nationwide is projected to escalate to a robust 90 percent by the year 2027.

