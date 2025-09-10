Montenegro, Bulgaria to launch direct flight route (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. During the official visit of the Bulgarian government delegation, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Montenegro’s Minister of Tourism Simonida Kordić held a constructive meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh, Trend reports.

This continues the dialogue on enhancing bilateral cooperation and establishing a direct flight route between Montenegro and Bulgaria, which Kordić initiated during her official visit to Sofia in February this year.

“This is an extremely important visit and the result of months of work and cooperation between our respective ministries and the tourism and transport ministries of Bulgaria. Today’s visit represents the first concrete step toward establishing a direct flight route between our countries, which is of great significance for Montenegrin tourism. The Bulgarian market accounts for around four million tourist trips annually, and it is important for Montenegro to secure its place on that map,” Kordić stated.

She also recalled a joint regional project officially promoted in Rome in July this year, which, in addition to Montenegro and Bulgaria, involves cooperation with Greece, Italy, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Albania, and North Macedonia.

“The aim of the project is to create a unified tourism offer that allows tourists to visit multiple countries in the region through unique package deals. This approach brings benefits to all participating countries and represents a significant contribution to the development of the regional tourism industry. This is our joint strategic measure to respond to the global trend of shorter tourist stays in a single location, and through synergy and integration of regional capacities, ensure longer stays and richer experiences for all visitors,” Kordić emphasized.

Bulgaria was also among 24 European countries that supported Montenegro’s election to chair the Europe Commission of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“Thanks to that support, Montenegro today holds a leading role in the tourism sector within multilateral organizations, which represents a special achievement and confirms good international cooperation,” Kordić added.

Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh emphasized the importance of joint activities and the visit to Montenegro.

“This is just part of the good cooperation with Montenegro’s Minister of Tourism. We began cooperation in Bulgaria to develop a strategy on our shared goals… We exchanged valuable experiences and I am confident that our collaboration will continue to grow. Your minister is extremely competent, and for that reason, we strongly supported her for the presidency of the European UNWTO Commission. This is a significant position that brings great prestige to your country,” Borshosh concluded.