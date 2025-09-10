Uzbekistan sets sights on Kazakh electric buses to modernize fleet

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. Governor of Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region, Khayrullo Bozorov, met with the head of one of Kazakhstan’s leading manufacturers of environmentally friendly passenger transport, Falcon Euro Bus, to discuss the potential procurement of electric buses, Trend reports.

The company specializes in electric buses, offering models that have no analogues on the global market and meet high European standards for safety, energy efficiency, and comfort.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that all models are equipped with advanced control systems and intelligent monitoring features, and can be adapted to the climatic conditions of Central Asia. The Almaty-based enterprise has a production capacity of up to 1,000 electric buses per year, and its products are currently exported to Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Germany.

Meanwhile, the discussions included the possibility of procuring electric buses for the Fergana Region. To facilitate this, local specialists will be sent to Kazakhstan, and negotiations will continue. Both parties also agreed on measures to further develop bilateral cooperation.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan exceeded $1 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 10 percent year-on-year increase.