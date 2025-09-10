Azerbaijan pulls lid over investments in nation's fixed capital for 8M2025
From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan invested 11.4 billion manats ($6.7 billion) in fixed capital, down 0.2% year-on-year. Oil and gas investments fell 16.6%, while non-oil sector investments rose 8.0%. Of the total, 5.8 billion manats ($3.4 billion) went to manufacturing, 3.82 billion manats ($2.25 billion) to services, and 1.8 billion manats ($1.06 billion) to housing.
