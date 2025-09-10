Azerbaijani laboratories to participate in COOMET studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ New laboratories in Azerbaijan will participate in studies within the framework of the Euro-Asian Cooperation of National Metrological Institutions (COOMET), COOMET President Lazizbek Saidoripov told media on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of seven new laboratories of the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology, Trend reports.

"Today we are witnessing a unique event—the opening of new laboratories of the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology. These laboratories serve not only the development of industry in Azerbaijan, but also science, technology, and the economy.

The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology plays a very important role in COOMET, participating in all projects. And yesterday we held a meeting of the COOMET committee and discussed cooperation issues between the participating countries. Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan are promoting new initiatives within COOMET," he said.

Saidoripov believes that this provides an opportunity to receive international recognition of the measurements carried out at this institute.

"In this way, we help both the economy and the development of technology. If an institute receives international recognition, it enters international markets without duplicating some processes and procedures. Close cooperation is underway in the development of employee potential and the introduction of new technologies, such as quantum metrology and information transformation.

In this area, we also discussed key points today, such as knowledge transfer, mirror internships, and testing new standards. Today, these seven new standards, which we solemnly opened, will participate in studies within the COOMET framework, thereby confirming equivalence at the international level and conducting interlaboratory studies with developed institutes.

The uniqueness of these laboratories is that very precise measurements are carried out here, which directly affect the quality and safety of products manufactured in Azerbaijan. Thus, the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology contributes to attracting new investments and helps develop the country's economy," he concluded.

COOMET serves as a collaborative nexus for metrology professionals within the Euro-Asian domain, functioning as a proficient regional metrology organization that adeptly executes its objectives in alignment with sanctioned long-term strategic frameworks. Collaboration within COOMET and its resultant outputs empower member nations to effectively navigate metrological challenges encountered by national economies in the context of a globalized marketplace, which is essential for optimizing and expediting the transnational flow of goods and services.

