Azerbaijan's AZANS joins CANSO's 3rd summit of European and Asian air routing provider tops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan Air Navigation Services Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), one of the AZCON Holding companies, represented Azerbaijan at the 3rd Summit of the Heads of Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) of the International Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) for Europe and Asia, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a source in Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

The event brought together leading ANSP heads on the development of safe, efficient, and coordinated airspace in the region.

The first Summit of the Air Navigation Service Providers of the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) for Europe and Asia was held in Baku in 2023, organized by Azerbaijan.

Civil aviation is one of the main pillars of the global transport system, and the role of ANSPs is crucial in the safe, uninterrupted, and effective management of flights.

At the summit, the AZANS delegation contributed to strategic discussions on regional flight safety, digitalization, the application of innovative technologies, and strengthening coordination between ANSPs.

This participation reaffirmed AZANS’s important role in the development of a safe and coordinated regional airspace and Azerbaijan’s commitment to innovation and cooperation in the aviation sector.

The proliferation of transit operations in recent years has significantly bolstered Azerbaijan’s strategic standing within the global aviation landscape.



In the year 2024, an estimated 50 million individuals traversed the national airspace via a staggering 230,000 operational transit flights.



The synergistic interplay of bilateral and regional collaboration, cutting-edge technological advancements, and state-of-the-art infrastructure-driven airspace governance has catalyzed Azerbaijan's evolution into a pivotal regional nexus, facilitating enduring air connectivity with Central Asia.

The commissioning of Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin international airports and their equipping with modern communication, navigation, and surveillance systems are key milestones in this strategic development. These measures enhance Azerbaijan’s geopolitical and economic stature, fortifying our nation not merely as a transit nexus but also as a facilitator of regional aerial linkages.

AZANS, in close cooperation with international organizations and partners, contributes to the formation of a unified and modern air navigation infrastructure in the region and continues its commitment to building a safer, smarter, and more connected Eurasian sky together with regional and global partners.

AZANS, established in 1996, manages ATC within Azerbaijan's 165,400 sq. km airspace, including 86,600 sq. km of land and 78,000 sq. km above the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan represents the easternmost ECAC member state, delineating its geographical periphery with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia to the northern and eastern flanks, while the Islamic Republic of Iran occupies the southern boundary. To the west, it interfaces with Georgia, Armenia, and Türkiye, establishing a complex geopolitical landscape.

