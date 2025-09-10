MEGA a.s. rolls out chic membrane tech to squeeze every drop of water recovery (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Advanced technologies now allow for high-standard treatment of not only drinking water but also industrial and wastewater, said Michal Jirdásek, Key Account Manager at MEGA a.s., Trend reports.

In his speech at the Second International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, "Baku Water Week," Jirdásek discussed the latest technologies in water purification and desalination, emphasizing that advanced methods now allow for the treatment of both drinking and industrial wastewater to high standards.

“We use various techniques for water treatment, including reverse osmosis, electrodialysis, and their combinations. Particularly noteworthy is the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology, which ensures that no water is returned to rivers or other water sources after treatment,” he said.

He noted that electrodialysis can achieve higher concentration levels compared to reverse osmosis, cutting down on energy use and keeping the need for bulky equipment to a minimum.

“MEGA’s approach combines membrane technologies to maximize water recovery, minimize chemical use, and reduce carbon footprint. Additionally, the company offers turnkey container solutions, where all treatment equipment is installed in portable containers for deployment anywhere,” Jirdásek added.

The official wrapped things up by pointing out that just a handful of companies around the globe are in the business of making electro-membrane technologies, which are set to turn the tide in water treatment before long.

