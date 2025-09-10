Japan strengthens Uzbekistan’s healthcare sector with generous grant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Naoki Shova, President of Japan’s Sansei Corporation, to discuss the implementation of the second phase of a grant project worth $6.5 million, Trend reports.

This stage of cooperation provides for the delivery of an additional four mobile medical containers to Uzbekistan.

The first phase of the project, carried out in 2022 with grant support from the Government of Japan, enabled Uzbekistan to receive its first mobile medical container equipped with a state-of-the-art computed tomography scanner. This experience demonstrated the practical benefits of advanced Japanese medical technologies and created a foundation for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The continuation of the project is expected to make a tangible contribution to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s healthcare system, enhancing the capacity to deliver timely, high-quality medical services to the population, particularly in remote regions.

Meanwhile, economic ties between the two countries are also steadily expanding. According to Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, trade turnover with Japan reached $188.2 million in the period from January through May 2024, reflecting a remarkable 162 percent increase compared to the same period last year ($71.7 million).