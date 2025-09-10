Kazakhstan, Russia accelerate collaboration in tech, tourism, and education

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov sat down with Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko, where they put their heads together on matters of bilateral cooperation in the realms of digitalization and innovation, sports, tourism, and education, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister.

The participants of the meeting emphasized that thanks to a trusting dialogue and regular contacts between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, stable economic and cultural-humanitarian ties have been established. Bilateral relations are developing within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance.

During the site assessment, Chernyshenko will engage with a multitude of operational infrastructures. He will engage in a comprehensive immersion into the operational frameworks of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, alongside the Kazakh subsidiaries of Moscow State University (MSU) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.



To note, within the period spanning January to June 2025, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations reached a substantial figure of $12 billion. In accordance with the directives issued by the executive leadership of both nations, a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to enhance bilateral commerce, targeting an ambitious threshold of $30 billion.

