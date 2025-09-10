CICA announces planned date of its next summit in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is planned to be held in Baku in October 2026, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at the 13th Meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum on the theme "Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA" in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Informal consultations have already taken place with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) to hold a follow-up meeting at the upcoming summit in October 2026 in Baku to discuss outstanding issues, possibly including ideas for transformation," he noted.

The secretary general emphasized that the discussions held on September 9-10 significantly enriched the collective understanding of how the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization can be based on inclusive governance, confidence-building measures, and the development of a common strategy for prosperity for our diverse region of Asia.

Sarybay also recalled that the adoption of the organization's charter is planned in Baku in 2026.

At the 1992 UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States and the Almaty Act, approved in 1999 and 2002, respectively, are the organization's basic texts. Asian nations welcomed the CICA plan. The interested countries met for seven years to explore CICA modalities and create basic papers. On September 14, 1999, 15 member states attended the first CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting. CICA Member States adopted the Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations during this meeting.

