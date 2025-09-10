Zakir Ibrahimov meets winners of the ‘Miner of the Future” Educational Project (PHOTO)

AzerGold CJSC hosted a meeting with the winners of the ‘Miner of the Future’ Educational Project, implemented within the human resources development strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Company.

The meeting was organized in a hybrid format and was attended by Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, the project winners (who became university students) and their school principals, and representatives of the educational institutions in Dashkasan region.

Zakir Ibrahimov congratulated the students and wished them every success in their academic careers, emphasizing that AzerGold would continue to support them in becoming qualified professionals in the mining industry.

The successful economic policies pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev enabled the mining sector to become one of the country’s leading industries, said Mr Ibrahimov. He emphasized that this rapid development not only creates economic opportunities, but also increases the demand for skilled professionals. Such educational projects, internship and scholarship programmes, realized by the Company were aimed at meeting this demand, particularly by involving residents of the mining regions, highlighted the Chairman.

Zakir Ibrahimov said that since 2021, twenty five individuals, who successfully completed the Company’s educational and internship programmes, have already joined the professional team of AzerGold CJSC, and this achievement demonstrates the effectiveness and long-term potential of the realized projects.

During the meeting, in addition to discussions on the “Miner of the Future” project, participants held a broad exchange of views regarding the construction of a new modular school building, implemented through the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of AzerGold CJSC. The meeting also highlighted the importance of other social projects aimed at enhancing the material and technical infrastructure of education in the region, as well as future steps and initiatives planned in this direction.

The “Miner of the Future’ Project was launched in 2023. As part of the project, 10 students—selected based on the results of an exam and essay competition held among 10th-grade schoolchildren—were enrolled in a 20-month preparatory program designed to prepare them for university entrance exams. Out of the eight students who successfully completed the program, four were admitted to universities based on their entrance exam results.