Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan taking hit

From March 21 through August 22, 2025, Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan totaled $224 million and 346,000 tons, down from $298 million and 364,000 tons. Trade turnover dropped to $228 million and 348,000 tons, from $307 million and 376,000 tons. Exports of agricultural, food, and industrial goods were valued at $224 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register