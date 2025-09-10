Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan taking hit
From March 21 through August 22, 2025, Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan totaled $224 million and 346,000 tons, down from $298 million and 364,000 tons. Trade turnover dropped to $228 million and 348,000 tons, from $307 million and 376,000 tons. Exports of agricultural, food, and industrial goods were valued at $224 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy