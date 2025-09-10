Kyrgyzstan looks to forge tighter economic bonds with China's Jiangxi province

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 10. Kyrgyzstan is ready to deepen cooperation with China’s Jiangxi province in the fields of economy, investment, and humanitarian exchange, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov said at a meeting with a Jiangxi delegation led by Chen Xingchao, Deputy Chairman of the provincial Political Consultative Conference, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Meanwhile, the talks focused on prospects for Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, with particular attention to strengthening interregional ties.

Baisalov noted that Kyrgyzstan and China are bound by relations of good neighborliness, trust, and strategic partnership, stressing Bishkek’s readiness to expand engagement with Jiangxi.

In turn, Chen Xingchao highlighted Jiangxi’s economic and cultural potential, pointing to its natural resources, developed industries, and rich historical heritage. He expressed interest in closer cooperation across multiple areas and invited Kyrgyz officials to visit Jiangxi.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation.