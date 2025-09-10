Uzbekistan, Allied Green Ammonia advance strategic aviation fuel project

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. The Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with Alfred Benedict, Chairman of the Board of Allied Green Ammonia, to discuss the prospects and practical aspects of implementing a major industrial project in the Khorezm region for the production of aviation fuel, Trend reports.

In August of this year, a term sheet was signed in Tashkent, establishing the legal framework for the project’s implementation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties emphasized the strategic importance of this project for the development of renewable energy and industrial cooperation in Uzbekistan and expressed readiness for consistent cooperation in its realization.

The project’s implementation will significantly strengthen Uzbekistan’s energy security, increase export potential, and create new jobs. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technologies in the field of green energy will mark an important step towards achieving carbon neutrality and diversifying the national economy.

Allied Green Ammonia is a global company specializing in the development and production of low-carbon and green ammonia solutions, focusing on sustainable energy and decarbonization technologies. The company is recognized for pioneering projects in renewable energy and green hydrogen, aimed at supporting global efforts toward carbon neutrality.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel