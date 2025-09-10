Azerbaijan sets stage for relaunch of Azersky-2 satellite in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The Azersky-2 satellite will resume its operations in 2026, said Murad Jamalov, Head of the Thematic Processing Division at the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Center of Azercosmos, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference - Baku Water Week in the capital, Jamalov highlighted that Azerbaijan is the only country in the Caucasus region to operate its own satellites.

“Two of these satellites, Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, focus on telecommunications. Azersky-2 will resume operations next year. The new-generation Azersky-2 will provide higher-quality and more accurate data, significantly supporting the development of remote sensing services in Azerbaijan,” he said.

In 2023, Azerbaijan lost contact with its Azersky satellite, which led to the suspension of its operations.

