Turkmenistan, UNODC unite to boost efforts against cybercrime and trafficking

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 10. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Myakhri Byashimova met with UNODC Regional Representative Oliver Stolpe to discuss strengthening cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in countering modern challenges and threats within the framework of the UNODC Program for Central Asia 2022-2025, which has been extended until June 2027. Particular attention was paid to cybersecurity, with both sides underscoring the importance of the forthcoming UN Convention on Cybercrime, scheduled to be signed in Vietnam on October 25-26.

The Turkmen side reaffirmed its readiness to deepen cooperation with the UNODC in combating synthetic drugs and human trafficking. In this context, the National Action Plan of Turkmenistan for 2025-2029 to combat human trafficking was highlighted as a key step.

The meeting also addressed organizational aspects of upcoming joint events. Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing close coordination to effectively tackle contemporary security challenges.