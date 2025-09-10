Kazakhstan pulls off its first direct rail-sea wheat delivery to Vietnam

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. The subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways—JSC "Kedentransservice"—from May through September 2025, together with LLP "Fort" and with the participation of the cargo sender (JSC Food Contract Corp.), organized the comprehensive transportation of 10 trains with wheat from the northern regions of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The delivery route was a winding road from the stations Ak-Kul, Azat, and Kokshetau, passing through the bustling port of Lianyungang in China, all the way to the vibrant port of Haiphong in Vietnam. The total volume of transportation amounted to 17,000 tons of grain.

"The key feature of the project was that transportation was carried out without changing containers at Chinese ports. Unlike the traditional practice, when railway containers are transferred into sea containers, the cargo travels in a single container from the departure station to the final port," the statement says.

This methodology facilitated the preservation of superior product quality while concurrently streamlining delivery timelines through the eradication of transshipment processes and the optimization of logistical expenditures.



Furthermore, this transportation paradigm demonstrated the superior efficacy of contemporary infrastructure and Kazakhstan's capacity as a pivotal logistical nexus within the Eurasian landscape.



The organization emphasizes that the effective execution of the initiative unlocks novel export avenues for local agrarian stakeholders within the dynamically expanding markets of Southeast Asia, characterized by a consistent uptick in grain demand.



Kedentransservice is poised to amplify this operational paradigm and broaden the geographical scope of export conduits, thereby enhancing Kazakhstan's role in the global agri-food supply chain ecosystem.

