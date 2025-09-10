Azerbaijan set to introduce artificial rain technology in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Artificial rain technology is expected to be applied in Azerbaijan within the next two years, Trend reports.

This plan was announced during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, "Baku Water Week."

Researchers are currently studying the technology, with feasibility and project documentation expected to be completed by the end of this year.

A pilot initiative is slated for 2026, when selected areas will be identified for testing.

Once these processes are finalized, the first pilot project on artificial rain technology will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2027.

