Konaković briefs CoE in Paris on Bosnia’s political challenges (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković visited Paris, where he participated in the work of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe — the body responsible for monitoring the fulfillment of member states’ obligations, Trend reports.

Addressing the Committee members, the minister presented his views on the current political and social situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing the importance of preserving democratic institutions, the rule of law, and European values.

He particularly highlighted the importance of implementing European Court of Human Rights rulings and the role of the Venice Commission in the reform process. During his address, the minister also pointed to destabilizing actions by political actor Milorad Dodik, including announced referendums that represent a direct challenge to the constitutional order and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while simultaneously posing a serious threat to peace and stability in the country and the region.

The minister’s visit to Paris is of particular importance, as it precedes a planned mission by Council of Europe rapporteurs, who will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in early November to prepare a report for the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly.