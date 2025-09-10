Azerbaijan's ADSEA and SOCAR Green sign energy efficiency deal and letter of intent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The signing ceremony of the energy efficiency agreement and letter of intent between the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and SOCAR Green has been held, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference - Baku Water Week, held in Baku today.

To note, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

