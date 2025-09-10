Azerbaijan’s Baku set to quench future thirst with desalinated seawater by 2027

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Starting from 2027, desalinated seawater is expected to be used in Azerbaijan's Baku and nearby regions for drinking water supply, Trend reports.

This plan was announced during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, "Baku Water Week."

According to information, this year agreements with international companies in the relevant field will be finalized, and project documentation will be completed.

In 2026, a pilot project will be launched to produce drinking water through seawater desalination.

Once these processes are completed, from 2027 onwards, desalinated seawater will be integrated into the drinking water system of Baku and its surrounding areas.

