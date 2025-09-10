Iranian renewable energy power plants scale up electricity generation potential
Iran’s renewable energy capacity rose by 250 megawatts to 2,216 megawatts, up from 1,966 megawatts. On September 9, 100 megawatts were added through new solar plants, expected to save 50 million cubic meters of gas annually. The $52 million investment aims to boost capacity to 7,000 megawatts by March 20, 2026.
