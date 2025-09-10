Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The opening ceremony of the International Water Management Exhibition and Conference—"Baku Water Week"—is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition, organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADWRA), will demonstrate the latest technologies, innovative mechanisms, and modern world experience in the field of water management.

The exhibition will bring together state agencies, international companies, experts, and professional visitors.

The Baku Water Week exhibition will demonstrate large-scale work done and to be done in the country's water supply sector.

The event, which is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan and the region and creates opportunities for open dialogue and practical cooperation in the field of water management, is preparing to provide concrete benefits and real opportunities for local and foreign participants this year as well.

The Baku Water Week will provide an opportunity for state agencies, the private sector, and specialists to find innovative ways to address problems based on new ideas, as well as establish new initiatives and effective business relationships and make new contributions to increasing the efficiency of water resources management in our country.

More than 60 companies and delegations representing Azerbaijan, Germany, the US, Austria, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, India, Hungary, Türkiye, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore are participating in the exhibition.

The products and services to be presented at the exhibition are diverse: analysis and laboratory technologies; banking services; pipes and pipeline equipment and products; cloud seeding technologies; flood protection technologies and shoreline reinforcement works; drainage equipment; scientific research institutes; hydraulic installations; drinking water treatment; water supply and sewage; construction and drilling equipment and machinery in water supply and water management; measurement, regulation and control technologies in water supply and water management; design and construction of water management facilities; information and communication technologies in water management; artificial intelligence in water management; education, scientific research in water management; irrigation systems; water desalination technologies; waste and rainwater discharge and treatment systems.

On the first day of the event, presentations on "Integrated solutions for water treatment" and "Achieving guaranteed results through integrated engineering of water supply and wastewater facilities" will be held in the presentation zone, along with a case session on "Global climate change: Managing drought risks in Azerbaijan," an expert session on "Current state of the Caspian Sea, problems and solutions," and a session on "Sustainable wastewater management—towards the goals of COP29."

To note, the Baku Water Week will continue until September 12.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

