Heydar Aliyev Foundation signs MoU with Vatican’s Bambino Gesù Hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital of the Holy See have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing took place as part of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov’s visit to the Holy See. The document was inked by Anar Alakbarov and Tiziano Onesti, Head of the Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The memorandum envisages the implementation of training and educational programs with Europe’s largest pediatric medical institution, the conduct of joint research in the fields of molecular genetics and personalized medicine, as well as cooperation in the diagnosis and treatment of complex clinical cases that cannot be treated in Azerbaijan, together with Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The main areas of cooperation also include enhancing the professional knowledge and skills of medical personnel working in pediatrics in Azerbaijan, organizing joint scientific and clinical activities in molecular genetics, clinical diagnostics, and rare diseases, as well as expanding the application of genomic diagnostics and personalized medical approaches in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1869, Bambino Gesù Hospital is today the largest pediatric hospital and research center in Europe. It is also one of the European centers authorized to perform all types of pediatric organ, cell, and tissue transplants. In addition, the hospital serves as the Italian headquarters of “Orphanet,” the world’s largest database for rare diseases, which brings together participants from more than 40 countries.