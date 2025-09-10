Iran counts up product exports and imports via its East Azerbaijan Province customs
East Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran handled 1.47 million tons of trade worth $1.18 billion from March 21 through August 22, 2025. Exports totaled 1.3 million tons valued at $668 million, while imports reached 174,000 tons worth $519 million. A total of 237,000 people entered and 240,000 people exited the country through the province’s customs checkpoints during this period.
