Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for September 10, Trend reports.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The euro's exchange rate against the manat was 1.9916 manat. One Turkish lira is worth 0.0412 manat, and 100 Russian rubles is 2.0295 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.9916 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1241 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5707 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 1.0181 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1226 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0818 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2386 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2668 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6316 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2183 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0193 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.3021 10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0297 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1814 1 Swiss franc CHF 2.1337 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2281 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5664 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3163 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0195 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5066 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.1025 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1707 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0138 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.5994 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4684 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3927 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.0295 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.017 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3256 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4531 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3352 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0412 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0412 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.154 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0113

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel