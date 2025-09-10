Kazakhstan ratifies employment agreement with Qatar to protect labor rights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. The Mazhilis of Kazakhstan (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan) ratified the intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on the regulation of employment of workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar, concluded on February 14, 2024, in Doha, Trend reports via the Mazhilis press service.

The document grants citizens of Kazakhstan the opportunity to officially work in Qatar and guarantees the protection of their rights.

Under the agreement and the standard employment contract, employers in Qatar are required to provide Kazakhstani workers with:

airfare from Kazakhstan to Qatar and back;

furnished housing (or a housing allowance);

transportation from the place of residence to work (or reimbursement of transportation expenses);

annual paid leave of at least three weeks, as well as an additional three-day leave.

Rules are also established for the return of Kazakhstani citizens in the event of contract termination, disputes, or emergencies.

“To coordinate actions for the implementation of the agreement, to consider employment opportunities, exchange information, and resolve disputes, a joint committee will be created, consisting of three representatives from each party,” the statement says.

The authorized bodies for implementing the agreement are the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor of the State of Qatar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, since the beginning of 2025, 710 citizens of Kazakhstan have officially been working in Qatar.

