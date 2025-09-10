Turkmenistan and Germany explore new business partnerships

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 10. Turkmenistan and Germany are stepping up efforts to strengthen direct contacts between their business communities and chambers of commerce and industry, Trend reports.

The issue was a central topic at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Consul in Germany, Murad Ozbekbayev, and the leadership of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The talks were attended by State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Transport, Agriculture, and Viticulture Petru Dieck-Walter and representatives of the Rhine-Hesse Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Both sides outlined priority areas for cooperation, including energy, the chemical industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, mechanical engineering, and high-tech production.

Discussions also covered prospects for organizing business visits and joint events aimed at fostering partnerships between German and Turkmen enterprises.

Between September 22 and October 9, 2025, Turkmen business stakeholders are poised to engage in the Business Partnership with Germany initiative, in conjunction with their counterparts from Kazakhstan, to investigate actionable pathways for synergistic collaboration.

