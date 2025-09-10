Azerbaijan, China move to broaden rail infrastructure collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Representatives from CRCT Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of the China Railway Container Transport Corporation (CRCT), visited Baku Port this week to explore ways to strengthen rail trade links with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation, led by CRCT Kazakhstan CEO Dai Hansheng, met with Eldar Salahov, director of Baku International Sea Trade Port under Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC), on September 10.

During the discussions, officials emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation, identifying strategic initiatives for rail connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in the transport and logistics sectors.

The visit included a tour of Baku Port’s terminals and operational facilities.

