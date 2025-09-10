Iran reduces imports from Azerbaijan in 5M2025
Iran’s imports from Azerbaijan have dropped significantly in the first months of the Iranian year, falling to nearly $5 million and around 2,500 tons, compared with over $9 million and 5,500 tons in the same period last year. Overall trade between the countries fell to about $230 million, reflecting broader declines in Iran’s non-oil imports as the country prioritizes essential goods and limits products with domestic equivalents.
