Azerbaijan tallies freight traffic by nation's Kalbajar tanker
Over the past four years, the Kalbajar tanker of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has completed 61 trips to various ports. During this time, it transported 384,443 tons of oil and petroleum products. The vessel has a carrying capacity of 7,800 tons, with a length of 141 meters and a width of 16.9 meters.
