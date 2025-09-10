Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 10 September 2025
Hikmet Hajiyev holds talks with U.S. deputy secretary of state in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

As the Azerbaijani Embassy in the U.S. reported, the sides held in-depth discussions on Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic relations, regional and global affairs.

Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev also met Senator Steve Daines and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

