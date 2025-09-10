Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia plan to establish parliamentary friendship group

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 10. Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan to establish a parliamentary friendship group to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties, Malaysian Senate Deputy Chair Nur Jazlan Mohamed said during a meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Mohamed highlighted Malaysia’s interest in further enhancing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, describing the country as having significant potential.

The sides discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, focusing on expanding parliamentary engagement and implementing previously agreed measures.

President Zhaparov stated that Kyrgyzstan regards Malaysia as a significant partner in Southeast Asia and appreciates its contributions to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and other regional organizations. He acknowledged Kyrgyzstan's desire to expand cooperation with Malaysia in political, trade, investment, financial, educational, tourist, and cultural-humanitarian domains, while also enhancing the legal framework for bilateral relations.

He also referenced his recent visit to Malaysia, where talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim covered key cooperation areas and resulted in the signing of several documents. He emphasized that inter-parliamentary collaboration is a strategic component of long-term partnership and that coordination among all branches of government, especially parliaments, is crucial for implementing agreements.

The president briefly highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s recent development achievements, including positive economic growth, the integration of digital technologies across sectors, infrastructure improvements, road construction, and the development of education and healthcare.

He added that bilateral trade with Malaysia has gradually increased since the intensification of cooperation in 2024 and reaffirmed the readiness of both countries to engage on regional and international platforms.

