ICESCO becomes partner of Nasimi Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has joined the organizers of the Nasimi Festival, Trend reports.

The festival, dedicated to poetry, spirituality, and art, has been traditionally organized since 2018 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture.

This year, the event will take place from September 23-25 in Baku and Shamakhi of Azerbaijan .

Discussions are also underway regarding the possibility of holding the Nasimi Festival in the future in Rabat, Morocco, where ICESCO’s headquarters are located.

