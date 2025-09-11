Uzbekistan reveals Afghanistan as top source of business travelers
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has seen a dramatic surge in foreign business visitors in early 2025, with more than 255,000 people entering the country for commercial purposes. Afghanistan remains the leading source of entrants, highlighting Uzbekistan’s growing role as a regional trade hub.
