ADB names public-private partnership as game-changer for large water projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Public-private partnership (PPP) is an effective tool for implementing large projects in the water sector, Regional Head for Private Sector Development in Central and West Asia at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Enrico Pinali said at the II International Conference "Water Management" during a panel discussion on "Innovative Approaches to Alternative Water Resources Management", Trend reports.

"Governments must provide policy support, a regulatory framework, standards, and incentives for private sector participation, while private companies bring capital, expertise, and the necessary technological innovations," Pinali explained.

According to him, ADB is working with partner governments to further develop PPP.

He also noted that ADB uses another aspect of financial innovation - the so-called 'blended finance'.

"It effectively attracts private investment to projects that are barely commercially viable. This means that some funds are needed on preferential terms to raise capital for the project. The project itself is not fully commercially viable, but it could become so," Pinali added.

