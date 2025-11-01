Azerbaijan, UK hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The first consular consultations were held in London between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom on October 31, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consular consultations was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the British delegation was led by Sarah Taylor, Director of the Consular and Crisis Affairs Department of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Mark Clayton, Deputy Head of the Central Asia and Eastern Neighbourhood Department.

The consultations were attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elin Suleymanov, representatives of the foreign ministries of both sides, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as employees of the UK Home Office on migration, visas and legal assistance.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects of consular relations between the two countries were discussed, including the possibility of signing bilateral documents in this area and the digitalization of consular services.

The consultations included discussions on ensuring the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of the two countries, visa issues, and crisis management.

The importance of exchanging experience on the latest innovations in the consular sphere and strengthening ties in the areas of migration, education, justice, extradition, and legal assistance in civil and criminal matters was emphasized.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of consular consultations in Baku.