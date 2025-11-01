Turkmenistan and Palestine steel interparliamentary and humanitarian ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Turkmenistan, Abouhijleh Rana, and discussed interparliamentary and humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports via the Parliament.

Speaker Gulmanova congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and expressed confidence that her work would contribute to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Palestine. She briefed the guest on the priorities of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, the structure and legislative activities of the Mejlis, and the parliament’s role in supporting ongoing socioeconomic reforms. The discussion also highlighted Turkmenistan’s peace-oriented foreign policy and its commitment to regional and global stability.

Ambassador Rana conveyed her gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the humanitarian assistance provided to Palestinian children through the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The meeting participants reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation in political, diplomatic, interparliamentary, and humanitarian fields. They agreed to intensify interaction between parliamentary committees, as well as between young and female parliamentarians, to further strengthen interparliamentary dialogue and enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

To note, the 2021-founded Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship provides medical, educational, and social support to vulnerable children, including orphans and disabled children, in Turkmenistan and abroad. It funds costly procedures, supplies sophisticated medical equipment, provides rehabilitative care, and works with UNICEF to ensure children's overall well-being.

