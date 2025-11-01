Georgia condemns Euronest’s 'biased stance', participation to be suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Georgia’s Parliament has announced that its permanent delegation will no longer take part in future sessions of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, citing what it called “hostile and biased” actions by certain members of the European Parliament, Trend reports.

In a statement, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said it is “categorically unacceptable” for Euronest to “ignore the will of the Georgian people” and to “unilaterally annul elections and democratic institutions of a member country.”

The decision follows Euronest’s adoption of several resolutions that, according to Tbilisi, included language offensive to Georgian society. Some European lawmakers reportedly described Georgia’s 2024 parliamentary elections as “falsified” and the current government as “self-proclaimed.” The resolutions also referred to convicted individuals who challenged state institutions as “political prisoners.”

Papuashvili said such statements demonstrate that the European Parliament has turned Euronest into “an instrument of pressure on neighboring countries,” forcing them to follow a “narrow political agenda.”

He urged the European Parliament to “abandon its narrow-minded political agenda and respect the rules-based international order,” warning that current “anti-democratic approaches” could lead to the isolation and marginalization of Euronest itself.

The statement added that Georgia has always contributed constructively to the Eastern Partnership initiative and remains ready to resume participation in Euronest if the European Parliament creates the conditions for a “constructive and respectful dialogue.”