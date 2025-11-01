Turkmen logistics delegates to join Astrakhan forum on North-South transport corridor

ASHGABAT, Tajikistan, November 1. Representatives of Turkmenistan’s logistics sector will take part in the 3rd Astrakhan International Forum, “North–South International Transport Corridor—New Horizons,” scheduled for November 26–28 in the Astrakhan Region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Astrakhan Region, Russia.

The visit was confirmed following a meeting between Vladimir Golovkov, Minister of Foreign Relations of the Astrakhan Region, and Gadam Ilamanov, Consul of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, transport, and logistics cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan Region, which serves as a key hub for Turkmen-Russian economic relations. Both sides expressed interest in increasing mutual trade and improving supply chain connectivity through the North–South corridor.

Minister Golovkov highlighted that 2025 has seen the resumption of deliveries of frozen and dried fish from Astrakhan to Turkmenistan, alongside ongoing exports of wheat flour. Over the first three quarters of the year, more than 3,000 tons of flour were shipped to the Turkmen market.

In addition to trade and logistics, the meeting also addressed cooperation in education and youth development. The sides discussed strengthening ties between educational institutions in Astrakhan and Turkmenistan and promoting joint projects in the humanitarian sphere.

The upcoming forum is expected to further reinforce regional cooperation and highlight Turkmenistan’s growing role in cross-border transport and trade networks linking the Caspian and South Asia.

The 3rd Astrakhan International Forum, “North–South International Transport Corridor—New Horizons,” is a key event from November 26-28, 2025, in Astrakhan, Russia, focused on expanding cargo flows and trade through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to markets in the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa. It aims to foster business connections through investment presentations, B2B meetings, and seminars on logistics, financial, and legal aspects of doing business along the corridor.

