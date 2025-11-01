Georgia sees steady rise in international tourism in 3Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Georgia saw another rise in international arrivals in the third quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports.

A total of 3 million non-resident travelers entered the country between July and September, marking a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Among all visitors, those aged 31 to 50 accounted for the largest share at 40.7%. Out of the total arrivals, 2.5 million were international visitors - up by 6.8% year-on-year - while the number of international tourists reached 2.2 million, an increase of 7.6%. The total number of tourist trips grew by 9%.

Tourists made up 80.8% of all international visits, while 15.4% were same-day visitors and 3.8% combined both types of travel.

Russia remained Georgia’s top source market, contributing 567,100 visitors, or 26.1% of the total. It was followed by Türkiye with 16.5% and Armenia with 11.8%.

Leisure, recreation, and entertainment were the primary reasons for travel, accounting for 58.7% of all visits. The most visited regions were Tbilisi, which attracted 1.31 million visits, and Adjara, with 1.27 million.

Tourist spending also increased notably. International visitors spent a total of 6.2 billion lari ($2.28 billion) during the third quarter, 8.6% more than a year earlier.