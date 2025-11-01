Iran, Kazakhstan pledge to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ Iran and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in developing comprehensive cooperation across various fields, including political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during a phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining positive and constructive relations between the two countries. They also underscored the value of effective participation in regional and international organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), agreeing to continue consultations in this regard.

During the call, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his appointment and expressed hope for continued close cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in the new period.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel