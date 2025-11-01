Int'l guests at Baku's Art Weekend event singing praises for grand-scale project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ International guests of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" festival expressed admiration for the large-scale project, Trend reports.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Public Union IDEA, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

World-renowned Italian artist and sculptor Giuseppe Carta extolled the festival’s rich tapestry of offerings, deeming it a wellspring of knowledge and a mirror reflecting the pulse of contemporary souls.

"It is especially important that visitors can see the works of the famous Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero, over 100 unique pieces of art. The festival is organized at the highest level, and over two days, I conducted my workshops at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts," he said.

It is noteworthy that Giuseppe Carta's personal exhibition "Gifts of Nature" at the Heydar Aliyev Center features large sculptures of fruits and vegetables. The author created some of these works specifically for his exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, and they are being presented to the public for the first time in Baku.

Otmar Böhmer, Managing Director of the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg in Germany, noted that the festival blossomed with a vibrant tapestry of unique creations, woven together by artists from distant lands, including the enchanting realm of Azerbaijan.

"Each piece reflects national traditions, the inner world of the artist, and a contemporary vision of art. It was particularly rewarding to meet Azerbaijani masters; their works are rich in depth, subtlety of form, color, and philosophy. My colleagues and I are fascinated by Baku, Azerbaijani art, and the cultural dialogue here. This is my first visit, and it left a very warm impression. I hope to return to experience this inspiring world of art again," he said.

US writer Manuel Jesús de Atocha Iris Herrera, also visiting Baku for the first time, shared his impression.

"I write in English and Spanish and have already witnessed so much beauty, culture, and inspiration here. You can feel how alive this city is and how the entire country lives through art. The festival is grand and wonderful! The atmosphere of creativity is amazing, and I am grateful to be part of it. I hope to find creative unity with other artists and the audience," he said.

Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting the grand festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," bringing together art, culture, and ecology from October 31 through November 2.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with Vice President of the Foundation and founder of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva, as the project’s initiator.

The immersive project has turned Baku into a living space for contemporary creativity, dialogue, and discovery, presenting over 40 projects across multiple locations. Great care is taken to shine a light on the ecological health of our oceans and seas, brought to life through the brushstrokes of art. Water, the lifeblood of our planet, is the heart and soul of the Art Weekend, paving the way for a rich exchange between Azerbaijan and the global artistic community, where ideas flow like a river and creativity springs anew.

