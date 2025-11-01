ART Weekend festival kicks off at Heydar Aliyev Center with opening ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ The official opening ceremony of the Art Weekend festival took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 31, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, brought together artists, cultural figures, and curators from various countries.

The opening was attended by the initiator of the Art Weekend project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and other dignitaries.

During the festival, exhibitions, meetings, and performances are being held in various galleries, museums, educational institutions, and cultural heritage sites across the capital. The opening featured the presentation of the exhibitions "My Seas, My Oceans" and "The Triumph of Form," showcasing works by the renowned Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero.

Guests also enjoyed a dance performance by DanceAbility Azerbaijan, an inclusive company that promotes social inclusion through dance workshops, training programs, and joint performances involving people with and without disabilities.

Speaking at the opening, Presidential Assistant and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov emphasized that Baku, Azerbaijan, is rolling out the red carpet for a host of prestigious events.

He emphasized that it was through the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva that a large-scale Art Weekend is being held in Baku for the first time, with around 40 art events planned across the capital.

“It is truly gratifying to see so many art enthusiasts gathered here today. I warmly welcome guests from around the world who have come to Baku. We invite both residents and visitors of the city to take part in these wonderful events. The Heydar Aliyev Center continues to host its traditional exhibitions, concerts, and conferences, and today it is showcasing the works of the renowned Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero,” he said.

Lina Botero, the curator of the exhibition and Fernando Botero’s daughter, noted that her father’s art combined painting and sculpture.

“On one hand, he devoted himself to painting; on the other, he sculpted, shaping each form with the strength of his own hands. Today, his monumental works can be seen in major cities across the globe. His creations have been showcased in some of the world’s most iconic venues, from the Champs-Élysées in Paris to Park Avenue in New York, and last year, his latest sculpture exhibition opened in the historic heart of Rome,” she said.

Lina Botero emphasized that the works showcased in the exhibition embody Fernando Botero’s distinctive artistic style, simple in form yet rich in meaning.

Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and People’s Artist, Farhad Khalilov, highlighted that Azerbaijani artists have long been deeply engaged with Latin American art.

“Our masters have always shown great interest not only in the visual arts but also in the literature and music of Latin America. Many of our artists have drawn inspiration from the works of Latin American masters,” he said.

Guests then toured the Triumph of Artistic Form exhibition, which features masterpieces by Fernando Botero.

The Colombian artist and sculptor, known for depicting people, animals, and objects in exaggerated, voluminous forms, developed his own distinctive style known as Boterismo. His solo exhibition, "Triumph of Artistic Form," currently on display at the Heydar Aliyev Center, presents more than 100 of his celebrated works.

The exhibition traces 70 years of the Colombian master’s career, capturing Fernando Botero’s unmistakable vibrancy and zest for life. Over the course of his lifetime, Botero produced more than 3,000 paintings and more than 200 sculptures, creating a body of work that continues to command global attention.

His art, exhibited in museums across more than 30 countries and viewed by millions, reflects a career rooted in both universality and identity. Botero left Colombia at 20, but his homeland remained the wellspring of his imagination. Calling himself “the most Colombian of Colombians,” he revisited themes drawn from his childhood, the rhythms of Latin American life, the ritual of the bullfight, and the intimacy of still lifes. In his work, the grandeur of the Italian Renaissance meets the exuberance of Latin America, producing a style both timeless and instantly recognizable.

At the Heydar Aliyev Center, the exhibition My Seas, My Oceans extends the spirit of Art Weekend into an urgent environmental dialogue. Water, the festival’s chosen emblem, stands as a symbol of renewal, continuity, and shared memory.

Conceived as a call to safeguard the planet’s water resources, the exhibition underscores their growing fragility in the face of climate change and global warming. First unveiled in Geneva in 2022, it laid the groundwork for a worldwide conversation on the protection of aquatic ecosystems. Now, for the first time, that conversation has arrived in Baku.

The exhibition brings together contemporary artists whose works confront some of today’s most pressing global challenges, from pollution and overfishing to the loss of biodiversity.

Each piece approaches water as both a source of life and a wellspring of renewal and imagination. Through painting, sculpture, and multimedia installations, artists explore themes of climate change, sustainable development, and marine ecosystems, urging viewers to consider the preservation of the world’s seas and oceans and, ultimately, of humanity’s shared future.

The planet’s aquatic systems, which cover more than 70 percent of Earth’s surface, are increasingly under strain. The exhibition delivers a powerful message: that art can inspire awareness and action to mitigate this growing impact and spark a broader conversation about global environmental responsibility.

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta described Art Weekend as “a truly international event unfolding across the city,” adding that the opening of the Fernando Botero exhibition marked a highlight of the festival. “I think many people are still unfamiliar with his work,” he said, “and this exhibition will be an exciting discovery for them.”

Art advisor and curator Viola Reichel expressed her admiration for the Azerbaijani capital.

“It’s been a fascinating weekend. I was genuinely amazed to see so many extraordinary works of art here at the Heydar Aliyev Center,” noted Reichel.

New York–based publisher Sam Morris, visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, praised Baku’s architecture, cuisine, and cultural richness.

“Art should serve as a platform for sharing vital messages around the world. Recycling, lowering our carbon footprint, and protecting ocean life can all play a part in preserving the purity of our seas.,” he said.

Art historian and curator Zelfira Tregulova noted that the opening of Botero’s exhibition, celebrating one of the 20th century’s most celebrated artists, coincided perfectly with Art Weekend in Baku.

“His work radiates enormous positive energy. It draws from Colombian traditions, the Mexican muralist movement, and the depth of European classical art. Botero brings these influences together in a uniquely harmonious way. It’s a joy to host such a significant cultural event in Baku,” she said.

The Art Weekend festival, held in Azerbaijan’s capital for the first time, will continue through November 2.

