Turkmenistan and South Africa explore co-op in energy, agriculture, and logistics

In the field of agriculture, both sides discussed opportunities for sharing expertise. South Africa, a heavyweight in the agricultural arena on the continent, has thrown its hat in the ring for collaboration focused on bolstering food security and championing sustainable farming practices.

Logistics and port management were also high on the agenda, with attention given to South Africa’s advanced transport infrastructure, including the largest port in Africa. The parties agreed that expanding logistics collaboration could strengthen connectivity between the African and Central Asian regions.

The ambassadors discussed plans to organize business missions between the two countries to establish direct contacts between enterprises and investment institutions. Ambassador Hasa confirmed South Africa’s readiness to support this initiative.

In addition, the meeting touched on preparations for the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in November, where Turkmenistan is expected to take part in side events on energy security. The diplomats also proposed launching a new dialogue platform in Brussels to bring together ambassadors of the African Union and Central Asian states to deepen interregional economic and diplomatic ties.

To note, the G20 Johannesburg Summit represents the twentieth convening of the Group of Twenty, an assembly of executive leaders and governmental heads scheduled for the dates of 22 to 23 November 2025. The inaugural G20 summit is set to convene in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking a significant milestone on the African continent.

