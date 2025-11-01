Azerbaijan’s non-oil trade with Georgia picks up steam in 9M2025

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $244.8 million to Georgia from January through September 2025. This represents an increase of $49.7 million, or roughly a quarter, compared to the same period last year. In September alone, exports totaled $28.4 million, down $9 million or 24.1 percent year on year.

