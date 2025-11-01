EBRD updates data on Kazakhstan's loan portfolio

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. As of 30 September 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maintained an active investment portfolio in Kazakhstan totaling 2.708 billion euros, Trend reports.

The majority of the portfolio - 2.116 billion euros, or 78 percent - is concentrated in sustainable infrastructure projects. The corporate sector accounts for 383 million euros (14 percent), while financial institutions represent 209 million euros, or 8 percent of the total.

The current portfolio includes 124 active operations, with operating assets amounting to 1.748 billion euros.

Since the beginning of its operations in Kazakhstan in 1992, the EBRD has cumulatively invested 10.023 billion euros across 342 projects. Total disbursements and issued guarantees stand at 8.167 billion euros to date.

The EBRD’s strategic focus in Kazakhstan includes enhancing private-sector competitiveness, improving connectivity, and strengthening economic governance. The bank also plays a key role in supporting Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy, with emphasis on carbon neutrality, climate resilience, and broader economic inclusion, including gender equality through private-sector development